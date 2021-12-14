Water warnings are posted throughout town. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Water warnings are posted throughout town. Photo Andrea DeMeer

No word on when drinkable water will come out of Princeton taps

Line disinfection and testing begins this week

There is no estimate on when drinkable water will be available in Princeton homes.

Mayor Spencer Coyne told the Spotlight Sunday, Dec. 12, that the system –which was compromised in the Nov. 14 flood – will undergo disinfection this week.

Most of the town remains under a do not consume order, while homes on the benches, which rely on a separate system, are under a boil water advisory.

“I understand it’s an inconvenience and we are working as fast as we can. You can’t rush this process,” he said.

Water orders will not be lifted until extensive testing indicates there is zero bacteria in water coming out of the taps, Coyne added.

Whether or not the water is drinkable is not a political decision, rather a scientific one, he explained.

“Really, at the end of the day it’s not up to us whether the water is drinkable or not,” Coyne said.

