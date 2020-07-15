Back-to-back marine rescue incidents on the Penticton channel Tuesday kept rescue crews busy. (Phil McLachlan - Western News - File)

Family rescued after flipping tube on Penticton channel

Two back-to-back marine rescues Tuesday kept Penticton crews busy

A family rescued from the Penticton Channel after their tube flipped swears they will never do it again.

The group forfeited their tube to rescue personnel after being rescued from the fast-moving channel on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14.

While tubing down the channel in their group flotation device, it flipped, putting all of them into the water.

According to Penticton Fire Department, who responded to the scene, none of the family members knew how to swim and no one was wearing a life jacket.

READ MORE: Four people rescued after floating past Penticton’s Skaha Bridge

One person and a baby managed to get back onto the tube, however the other two did not. Despite this, they all managed to get to the edge of the channel and hang on to the grass until rescue crews could pull them up.

What could have been a much worse situation ended up with just one individual suffering a minor medical issue. One individual was transported to a nearby ambulance.

“There was not a lot to it in the end, but… the people basically told our crews that, we’re not doing this again, we don’t want the tube, you can keep it. So they ended up discarding it,” said Penticton Fire Department deputy chief Chris Forster.

“They had a hard lesson learned.”

This was the second incident of the evening. The first happening just an hour before at 3:19 p.m.

A man on his tube floated past the exit point, travelling past the Skaha Bridge and out into the lake. Shouting for help, a nearby bystander took the man back to shore. He sustained no injuries.

“Once again we always suggest life jackets, and especially if you’re unable to swim, that should be an automatic,” said Forster.

The channel remains at a high level, and is moving quickly.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse
Next story
B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Just Posted

Okanagan College bestows highest honour to five individuals

Couple from Westbank First Nation and men from Vernon, Kelowna and Shuswap named Honourary Fellows

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Salmon Arm Rotary Club doubles donations for food bank, women’s shelter

Donation matching initiative raises $22,000 for SAFE Society, Second Harvest

United Way Southern Interior and local partners announce Sustainable Recovery Grant Recipients

The 2020 recipients will receive one-time grant funding for customized coaching and support

Morning Start: The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any bird

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Okanagan farm turns fruit into drink production

When residents support Farming Karma, they support local orchardists

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Wet June, dry July: Okanagan on track for hot summer

Environment Canada said the summer and early fall will most likely be warmer than average

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Quick response saves Keremeos home from blaze

“If we didn’t get the call when we did, we would have probably had a shop loss, and a house loss.”

BC Coroner investigating sudden death in Kelowna

A woman was found dead at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Springfield Rd. on July 14

Family rescued after flipping tube on Penticton channel

Two back-to-back marine rescues Tuesday kept Penticton crews busy

Most Read