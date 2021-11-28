Rail lines running parallel to the U.S. border are sandbagged in Abbotsford. Andy Holota / Black Press Media photo.

Rail lines running parallel to the U.S. border are sandbagged in Abbotsford. Andy Holota / Black Press Media photo.

UPDATE: Sumas, Wa., sounds flood siren, Nooksack River flowing over U.S. border into Abbotsford

100 millimetres of rain dumped on the region raised water levels at bottom of Sumas Lake by 3 inches

The City of Sumas has sounded their flood sirens. The Nooksack River has breached its banks in Everson and is flowing across Main Street and into Abbotsford.

The alarm was sounded at 3:13 p.m., and the city has warned there may be a short amount of time before all roads in and out of Sumas could close.

“After that point, it will be safer to shelter in place. Please make any necessary preparations now,” the city said.

Sumas Mayor John Perry said Main Street has closed, and their fields are full of surface water that have limited capacity.

Mayor Henry Braun said earlier at a press conference this afternoon, that once the water crosses Main Street, there is nothing to stop it from flowing into Abbotsford.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been sandbagging Huntingdon Village along the U.S. border to divert the flow of the water into the eastern side of the Sumas Prairie, which is already flooded.

RELATED: Upcoming 3rd atmospheric river could be worst since 1st B.C storm 2 weeks ago: Farnworth

PHOTOS: Abbotsford Police plead with Huntingdon Village residents to heed evacuation order

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Highway 3 east of Princeton starting to flood
Next story
Omicron response should focus on global vaccine equity, not travel bans: scientists

Just Posted

The Similkameen River near Highway 3, approximately 15 east of Princeton. Photo Facebook
Highway 3 east of Princeton starting to flood

Danny Ciccarello scored the game-winner Saturday, Nov. 27, as the Salmon Arm Silverbacks edged the hometown Wenatchee Wild 3-2 in BCHL action. (Chris Fowler Image)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks 2-for-2 in Washington

Sharon Taylor and her granddaughter Amoura Sherwood came to take in the Salmon Arm Christmas Parade on Nov. 27, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Christmas parade brings joy to Salmon Arm

A Canadian Pacific Rail maintenance worker climbs onto a locomotive at the company’s Port Coquitlam yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday May 23, 2012. Canada’s two largest railways are facing service disruptions following mudslides that have wiped out tracks in British Columbia and caused at least one partial derailment. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation?