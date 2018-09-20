North Fork Bridge project on Highway 1 east of Sicamous complete

New bridge replaces former two-lane truss bridge, the last of its kind on the Trans-Canada

  • Sep. 20, 2018 9:40 a.m.
  • News

The North Fork Bridge replacement project on the Trans-Canada Highway is complete, improving safety, capacity and efficiency for people using the highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

The new-four-lane structure replaces the last remaining truss bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway. The former 59-year-old bridge, crossing the Perry River 28 kilometres east of Sicamous, had two narrow lanes, low clearance and no shoulders.

“The previous bridge was only two lanes and very limiting, as some commercial vehicles couldn’t cross it because of the overhead height restrictions,” said B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena in a news release. “The new four-lane bridge and highway widening will increase safety and expand capacity for everyone using this part of Highway 1.”

Along with a new four-lane bridge, work included widening 3.5 kilometres of highway to four lanes, 1.7 kilometres of new frontage roads and two new protected T-intersections.

“The Government of Canada is proud to have supported important improvements to Highway 1 that are creating a safer and more efficient transportation corridor across British Columbia,” said François-Philippe Champagne, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “These much-needed upgrades will meet trade and travellers’ needs now, while laying the groundwork for increased tourism and economic growth in this beautiful region.”

This project is part of the Highway 1 Kamloops to Alberta Border Four-Laning Program, which is upgrading the highway corridor to a modern, 100-kilometre-per-hour, four-lane standard. This $32.6-million project is cost-shared, with the Government of Canada contributing up to $9.2 million through the Building Canada Fund and the Province providing the remaining $23.4 million.

Accelerating Highway 1 upgrades between Kamloops and the Alberta border is a specific priority in the mandate letter for the provincial Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. In Budget 2018, the Province is committing $464 million to this program over the next three years.

For more information on the ministry’s four-laning program for Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/bchwy1-projects

