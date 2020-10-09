The Vernon health region, which includes Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville, saw four cases of COVID-19 reported in September, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BC CDC)

North has far fewer COVID-19 cases than Central Okanagan

A total of 27 cases in Vernon reported since pandemic start, versus 283 in Kelowna area

Twenty-seven people in the Vernon health area have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since January.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) began releasing city-level data in August. Since then, Vernon saw six people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The Vernon health region includes Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville. The Armstrong and Enderby health areas have remained stagnant since August with two and four reported cases, respectively.

The Central Okanagan health region, which stretches from Peachland to Oyama and includes Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country, saw an additional 44 cases reported through September bringing the total to 283 since the start of the pandemic.

That’s a 165 per cent difference from the neighbouring health region of Vernon.

Only four cases were reported in the Vernon area in September.

The entire Interior Health region has had a total of 557 cases of COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths. Only one person is currently in hospital in the Interior. Twenty-three cases remain active.

