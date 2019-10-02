Lotus Ventures Inc. completed its first harvest of high-quality, award-winning strains of cannabis from its facility near Armstrong. (Lotus Ventures)

North Okanagan cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. near Armstrong expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

An Armstrong-based producer has completed its first harvest of cannabis since receiving its licence on March 8 and now it’s preparing to send a representative sample to labs for microbiological testing.

Lotus Ventures Inc.’s first harvest is made up of high-quality and award-winning strains of marijuana that must be dried for two-to-three weeks before being sent to a third-party lab for quality testing. The product must meet Health Canada’s testing requirements and if green-lighted, bulk shipments of product will be delivered to Lotus’ streaming partner, Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. immediately.

The harvest was completed in one day with the help of eight production staff workers, investor relations specialist Daniel McRobert said.

“Everything went smoothly,” he said. “We have on-boarded four new production workers over the past two weeks and everyone has adjusted well.”

The process went off without a hitch, McRobert said.

“No unexpected challenges, believe it or not,” he said. “However, since this was our first run through everything, we were testing out how each strain reacts to the environment and dailing-in our HVAC and automation systems.”

The 22,500-square-foot facility near Armstrong has six production rooms and one room will be harvested every two weeks totalling approximately 165,000 grams of cannabis every month, or 2-million grams per year.

READ MORE: B.C. authors capture fear and drama of 2017 wildfire season in new book

READ MORE: Vernon’s first legal cannabis store opens

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Lotus Ventures Inc. completed its first harvest of high-quality, award-winning strains of cannabis from its facility near Armstrong. (Lotus Ventures)

Previous story
Oysters, seafood festival coming to Okanagan shores
Next story
UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Just Posted

Salmon Arm fans not filling seats at Silverbacks games

Silverbacks manager Brooks Christensen questions low game attendance.

Donation of life-saving devices honours memory of Salmon Arm student

Grandparent provides automatic external defibrillators hoping they never need to be used

Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College

After being adopted by the college’s librarian, dog showed knack for companionship

Man swims to shore after boat catches fire on Shuswap Lake

Vessel reported to have caught fire near Sorrento when owner tried to start engine

Man jailed who stole from vehicles at Salmon Arm trailer park

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Princeton woman gets gift from favorite sports team

‘I told them Dana could not write this letter herself as she has Down Syndrome.’

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EDITORIAL: Climate is a global concern

Factors in North America and Europe affect pollution in Asia

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

North Okanagan cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. near Armstrong expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Oysters, seafood festival coming to Okanagan shores

The Kelowna Seafood Celebration picks up where the Osoyoos Oyster Festival left off

Most Read