Cherry blossoms. (file photo)

North Okanagan cherry crops take bigger hit than south

An hour’s drive can mean two drastically different experiences in cherry harvests

Fortune favoured the southerners for the 2019 Okanagan cherry season as heavy rain in the north could split upwards of 30 per cent more cherries than those in the south, according to farmers in the Okanagan.

Over the past two weeks, cherry farmers have been fending off rain droplets as if they were a warrior tribe set on the agricultural domination of the Okanagan Valley.

Penny Gambell at Gambell Farms in Lake Country had her son combat the rain with hand dryers; Shelley Kempf at Kempf Orchards in Kelowna had to basically watch and take note of the damage done and cherries lost; Bhupinder Dhaliwal, President of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association said some farmers are using mitigation tactics such as sheaths of film to keep the cherries from soaking in the devilish pellets; and Rob Van Westen from Van Westen Vineyards in Penticton has ordered a helicopter three times to air-dry 22 acres of cherries.

READ MORE: Possibly worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

“With some good prevention tactics,” Van Westen said his vineyards should have a good pickin’ season, starting on Thursday, with only 15 to 20 per cent split cherries. “(It’s) not a cheap operation, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile at Kempf Orchards, Shelley and Herb Kempf are currently going through the process of filing for crop insurance through the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture.

“It’ll never ever be what your crop is worth,” Shelley said, reeling in thoughts of past experiences with faulty insurance claims, she managed to stay a little hopeful at least. “It’s a new program, we don’t know (what the process will be).”

READ MORE: Cherry season is only a few weeks away and as healthy as ever

Shelley said she’s now lost over 50 per cent of her crop to splitting, claiming they are unpickable. That’s a 30 to 40 per cent difference compared to her southern counterpart at Van Westen Vineyards.

The agricultural ministry’s executive director for business risk management, Byron Jonson, said the new policy for insurance claims have “improved returns” through a new model of weighted value.

Dhaliwal even said some areas up north were hit with hail, which could cause damage in its own right, besides the cherries absorbing the moisture and bursting.

“In the south, the early stuff picked well,” he said. And it’s looking as if, through Van Westen’s eyes, the bulk of picking season can still be salvaged.

READ MORE: B.C. Tree Fruits launches Canadian Summer Staples contest

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton sees mixed results after one month with no sitting, lying on downtown sidewalks bylaw

Just Posted

Two more downtown Salmon Arm cannabis stores approved

Salmon Arm Cannabis and Downtown Cannabis stores receive provincial licences

Three generations of Salmon Arm family connect on the karate mat

Black belt grandmother also keeps busy with dance, volunteering

North Okanagan cherry crops take bigger hit than south

An hour’s drive can mean two drastically different experiences in cherry harvests

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Salmon Arm couple

Beginning Wednesday night, BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to city

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For nearly 20 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Kingfisher Interpretive Centre celebrates Year of the Salmon

Series of summer events to raise awareness of salmon conservation

Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was inspired to write book after meeting a young Williams Lake fire evacuee

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Thief robs South Okanagan burger restaurant with key, steals safe

Owner said he has shared security video footage all over social media

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

Penticton sees mixed results after one month with no sitting, lying on downtown sidewalks bylaw

Bylaw supervisor Tina Siebert said no tickets have been issued for violating the bylaw yet

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Supreme Court sides with City of West Kelowna over 2 pot shops

City pursuing more legal action to collect upwards of $140,000 from Black Crow, Okanagan Cannabis

Most Read