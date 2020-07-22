Kalamalka Lake levels for June 2020 had the Kalavista Boat Launch docks under water all spring and up until July 22 when the launch finally reopened. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

North Okanagan reopens boat launches

More launches expected to ease congestion at Kekuli Bay on Kalamalka Lake

Boaters rejoice – there’s more options for those looking to avoid the long launch lineups at Kekuli Bay.

The District of Coldstream has reopened the Kalavista and Kinloch boat launches for motorized and non-motorized vessels and the Westkal launch for non-motorized launches only.

The launches were opened July 22 since being closed all season due to high water.

Meanwhile the Kekuli Bay launch has been flooded with traffic since boating season began. Long lineups and packed parking lots filled the provincial park off Highway 97.

But that is expected to ease with the reopening of additional launches, particularly Kalavista.

“Please be reminded that there is a fee to park at the Kalavista Boat Launch parking lot and that car-topper parking passes are required,” Coldstream’s chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said.

For more information visit www.districtofcoldstream.ca or call 250-545-5304.

READ MORE: North Okanagan pair paddle for People Place

READ MORE: Coldstream boat launches closed due to high water

