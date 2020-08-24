North Okanagan residents praised for helping to douse fire

Small blaze off Cedar Ridge Road sparked Sunday, Aug. 23

Some Lumby residents were quick to do what they could to stop a wildfire from spreading Sunday, Aug. 23.

The Lumby Fire Department was called to a blaze around 4:30 p.m. off Cedar Ridge Road.

“Upon arrival there was half a dozen members of the public carrying water up to in pails, which is great,” fire chief Tony Clayton said. “They saved the day.”

The fire was in the bush, approximately a quarter of a kilometre from the nearest home, on private property.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze which was approximately two meters by two meters in size.

“I went up and checked this morning and it’s all cold,” Clayton said Monday.

But the fire is suspected to have been caused by humans.

Anyone who has any idea of how it was started is asked to call the RCMP.

While the North Okanagan hasn’t had a lot of fires so far this summer, Clayton reminds residents that fire season is far from over.

“We were called to the Okanagan Mountain Park fire around this date in 2003,” Clayton said.

Meanwhile a fire north of Sugar Lake is reportedly out. The fire was discovered Tuesday, Aug. 18, and as of Aug. 20 it was considered out of control due to steep terrain. But it has since been removed from the BC Wildfire Service’s mapping.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks small fire near Cherryville lake

READ MORE: Cliff jumper rescued near Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Just Posted

Editorial: Parents, students must be prepared for a very different school year

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District safety plan will hopefully provide answers

Enderby council in isolation following COVID-19 exposure

City office closed until Aug. 31, remote services only

Son’s death spurs Shuswap resident to speak out against stigma of substance use

Purple ribbons placed around Salmon Arm for International Overdose Awareness Day

Morning Start: What does the British Columbia flag stand for?

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

University of Summerland seeks instructors

Organizers of study space asking for retired instructors to provide assistance

North Okanagan residents praised for helping to douse fire

Small blaze off Cedar Ridge Road sparked Sunday, Aug. 23

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Motorcycle and SUV crash in North Okanagan

Second motorcycle incident in less than a week

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen working on re-entry plan for Heritage Hills residents

Christie Mountain fire had resulted in evacuation order in Electoral Area D

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

Cliff jumper rescued in North Okanagan

Search and Rescue transferred patient to BC Ambulance

Most Read