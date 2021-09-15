A vaccine drop-in clinic popped up in the parking lot of Nature’s Fare Wednesday, Sept. 15. Clinics are coming to North Okanagan high schools over the next few weeks. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

North Okanagan school district staff, students urged to get COVID-19 vaccination

Clinics coming to North Okanagan schools

Staff and students at local schools are being urged to get their shots.

Vernon School District superintendent Christine Perkins asked all principals to forward a message to families.

“If you have not had your COVID-19 vaccine shots, please get this done as soon as possible as we strongly encourage every single employee, student, and all of our SD 22 family and guardian members to be double-vaxxed.”

Interior Health is expanding its offerings of vaccine clinics at a number of North Okanagan high schools.

• Thursday, Sept. 16 – Vernon Secondary, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 16 – Winfield George Elliot Secondary, 3-6 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 17 – Lumby Crossroads Alternate, 8-10 a.m.

• Friday, Sept. 17 – Falkland Elementary Junior, 8-10 a.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Enderby A.L. Fortune Secondary, 8:30-11 a.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Grindrod Elementary, 12-2:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 23 – W.L. Seaton Secondary, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 24 – Armstrong Pleasant Valley Secondary, 8-10 a.m.

• Friday, Sept. 24 – Armstrong North Okanagan Junior Academy, 8-10 a.m.

• Friday, Oct. 1 – Clarence Fulton Secondary, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 1 – Lumby Charles Bloom Secondary 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“These clinics are for all students – age 12 and up, their families (any members who have not received the vaccine are welcome), and for all SD 22 staff who may not yet have received the vaccine,” Perkins said.

There have been no potential exposures reported in schools throughout the province since classes were back in session Sept. 7.

There are a number of clinics operating daily or weekly at area community centres. Visit interiorhealth.ca for more.

