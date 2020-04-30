VSS graduates toss caps on the steps of Vernon courthouse in 2019, a long-standing tradition. (Wayne Emde Photography)

North Okanagan schools making alternate grad plans

Traditional grad plans fail due to COVID-19

Traditional graduation ceremonies are failing to materialize during this pandemic.

The Vernon School District says such activities cannot take place therefore alternate plans need to be considered.

Over the next few weeks each school will be meeting with their grad committee to begin to develop new graduation plans.

The voices of graduates will be heard during the process and each school principal will be sending updates in the coming weeks.

“Grad 2020 will be an historic event due to COVID-19. Let’s work together to make it memorable,” reads a letter sent out to families with graduating students.

“We all recognize that graduation from high school is an important milestone for both students and families. We know that it is a cherished family event where students get to share their accomplishments.”

Teachers and administrators also cherish celebrating the accomplishments and recognizing scholarship and bursary winners and all want to find a meaningful way to recognize them.

“We all want to celebrate safely and given the message from the Provincial Health Officer around respecting social distancing and no large gatherings, it is time to consider developing alternate graduation plans. The traditional graduation ceremonies and dry grad activities cannot happen under the current PHO orders,” the letter reads.

READ MORE: Vernon school bus changes delayed

READ MORE: Second Vernon-area high school exposed to COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 pandemic will have long-lasting effect on Summerland businesses, says Chamber boss
Next story
The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney heritage park closed but not sitting idle

Projects and other work continues on village grounds, support would be appreciated

Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh earns win in global clean cosmetic competition

MisMack Clean Cosmetics Art Shadow line tops in best eye colour

Stober family makes donation to support training of Okanagan’s frontline workers

Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health campaign will receive $500,000

Royal Purple stickhandles donation to Salmon Arm food banks

Spring food drive continues daily to May 2

Parents of missing Shuswap woman implore people to break their silence

Ashley Simpson’s mother: ‘I would stake my life that more than one person knows’

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Kelowna distillery plans Sanitizer Saturday for BC SPCA

Forbidden Spirits is issuing 500 tickets for the event

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

Osoyoos man charged with manslaughter granted bail

Roderick Ashley Flavell is charged with manslaughter in the death of Tina Seminara

Enderby man missing for more than a week

RCMP asking for public’s assistance to lated 24-year-old

Elderly woman seriously injured in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Charges are pending against a 33-year-old Chilliwack man following a two-vehicle collision… Continue reading

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

Organizers urge action against invasive species in Okanagan and Similkameen regions

May has been declared as Invasive Species Month in British Columbia

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

Most Read