North Okanagan schools making alternate grad plans

(Wayne Emde Photography)

Traditional graduation ceremonies are failing to materialize during this pandemic.

The Vernon School District says such activities cannot take place therefore alternate plans need to be considered.

Over the next few weeks each school will be meeting with their grad committee to begin to develop new graduation plans.

The voices of graduates will be heard during the process and each school principal will be sending updates in the coming weeks.

“Grad 2020 will be an historic event due to COVID-19. Let’s work together to make it memorable,” reads a letter sent out to families with graduating students.

“We all recognize that graduation from high school is an important milestone for both students and families. We know that it is a cherished family event where students get to share their accomplishments.”

Teachers and administrators also cherish celebrating the accomplishments and recognizing scholarship and bursary winners and all want to find a meaningful way to recognize them.

“We all want to celebrate safely and given the message from the Provincial Health Officer around respecting social distancing and no large gatherings, it is time to consider developing alternate graduation plans. The traditional graduation ceremonies and dry grad activities cannot happen under the current PHO orders,” the letter reads.

