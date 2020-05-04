North Okanagan search team rescues man 60 feet down embankment

Driver was ejected from vehicle while out Westside Road area

Vernon Search and Rescue pulled an individual from 60 feet down an embankment off a forest service road off Westside Road Thrusday, April 30. (Rope training photo from July 2019)

Rescue teams were called in to pull the driver of a car to safety after falling down an embankment.

Vernon Search and Rescue teams were called out to a forest service road off Westside Road on Thursday, April 30 to assist B.C. ambulance in a motor vehicle accident.

“The subject was ejected from their car and landed approximately 60 ft down an embankment,” VSAR said. “Our rope rescue team safely extracted the subject and released them to the care of the B.C. Ambulance Service.

“Our rope rescue team is specially trained for low angle and high angle rescues, and were able to successfully put their advanced skills to use during this task.”

