Liberal candidate responds to findings by ethics commissioner about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (CPAC)

North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate responds to Trudeau ethics report

Prime Minister’s immediate response to commissioner’s findings appreciated

On the heels of ethics commissioner Mario Dion’s report that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had breached the Conflict of Interest Act, the Observer asked North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz for her thoughts on the developments.

The ethics commissioner’s examination revolved around whether Trudeau had used his position to try to influence a decision of the Attorney General of Canada, Jody Wilson-Raybould, regarding a criminal prosecution involving corporation SNC-Lavalin.

Derkaz responded via email with a statement approved by her campaign manager.

“I was pleased that Prime Minister Trudeau immediately responded to the report and answered questions of the press. To me the Prime Minister’s acknowledgement, acceptance, and action is the type of leadership I expect. You can read his full statement here.

“Over the past year, my team and I have been knocking on doors and phoning throughout North Okanagan Shuswap to listen to voters. Over and over I hear how people want climate action, good jobs, investment in infrastructure and housing, a better future for their kids and a diverse and inclusive community. The Liberal government has made a good start, including right here in our communities – replacing the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous and the Tappen bridge, long awaited Trans-Canada Highway improvements; the Canada Child Benefit benefiting almost 19,000 children in over 10,000 families and putting $6.8 M into the local economy every single month; housing projects in the works; over one million more Canadians working than in 2015; and climate action.

Read more: Okanagan political leaders weigh-in on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin ethics violation

Read more: Video – Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Read more: Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

“For me, this election is about how we can keep moving forward with the real progress that we’re making together for families in our community and across BC and Canada, and not going backward to divisive politics and damaging cuts of the Harper years…”

“But there is so much more to do for families right here in North Okanagan Shuswap. I want to take your voice to Ottawa because together we can bring home great results.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan shooting suspect arrested with help from Emergency Response Team
Next story
Shuswap tow truck operator sees high number of collisions this summer

Just Posted

Summerland cannabis shop receives approval in principle

Inspection now required before Green Gaia may sell cannabis

Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Thieves took five cards in total

North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate responds to Trudeau ethics report

Prime Minister’s immediate response to commissioner’s findings appreciated

Shuswap tow truck operator sees high number of collisions this summer

Drivers encouraged to “loosen up behind the wheel, smarten up and read the road”

Column: Kindness of strangers makes car crash less traumatic

The Rearview Mirror by Cameron Thomson

VIDEO: Langley Ribfest met with protesters

Groups that oppose the event for various reasons plan to be on site each of the three days.

Canadians killed in Afghanistan honoured during emotional dedication ceremony

One-hundred-fifty-eight Canadian soldiers died during the mission

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

‘I’m just absolutely disgusted’: Husband furious after B.C. Mountie’s killer gets day parole

Kenneth Fenton was sentenced to prison after he fatally struck Const. Sarah Beckett’s cruiser

Sea-to-Sky Gondola in B.C. likely out of commission until 2020

Sea to Sky Gondola carries between 1,500 and 3,000 people every day during the summer season

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

PHOTOS: Weapons seized at Portland right-wing rally, counterprotests

Not all who gathered Saturday were with right-wing groups or antifa

Retrieved body from Okanagan Lake identified as missing kayaker

Zygmunt Janiewicz had been missing since May and was recovered Aug. 10

Paddleboard festival coming soon to Kalamalka Lake

Wildfire smoke got in the way of last year’s event, but conditions look better this summer

Most Read