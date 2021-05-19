North Okanagan-Shuswap school board facilities plan meeting rescheduled

School District 83 trustees will host a special meeting to discuss the school district’s Long Range Facilities Plan on May 26. (File photo)

A School District 83 meeting that was postponed due to technical difficulties is scheduled take place next week.

North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees had planned to hold a special board meeting on May 12 to discuss the school district’s Long Range Facilities Plan. Particular attention was to be given to reconfigurations proposed for Salmon Arm schools. However, according to the school district, some members of the public had trouble accessing the link for the virtual meeting so it was postponed.

The school district announced on May 18 that the special board meeting had been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 26, starting at 6 p.m. The link, and more information about the Long Range Facilities Plan, can be found on the school district’s website at sd83.bc.ca.

