North Shuswap residents given say on supporting health centre through taxation

Residents of Electoral Area F are being asked if they wish to support the North Shuswap Health Centre through taxation.

At its July 21 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) unanimously supported three staff recommendations related to the proposed creation of a North Shuswap Health Centre Financial Contribution Service Area Bylaw, including use of an alternative approval process (AAP) through which Area F residents can have their say on whether they support the service.

In October 2021, the board received a request from the health centre for a contribution agreement that would provide funding through an annual contribution tax. The letter explained the health centre receives 4,600 patients yearly, and that number is growing. A petition on the health centre’s proposal garnered more than 5,000 signatures.

A CSRD media release explained if the bylaw is approved, for the average home in Electoral Area F with an assessed value of $410,968, residents would pay approximately $25.16 towards the North Shuswap Health Centre.

With the AAP, residents respond only if they oppose the proposal. If the 10 per cent threshold of voter opposition (284 valid electors) is reached by the Sept. 6, 2022 deadline for the AAP process, the board will not be able to proceed without holding a referendum.

Response forms will be available at the CSRD office at 555 Harbourfront Dr. NE, Salmon Arm, or can be downloaded at csrd.bc.ca. Electors can also request forms be mailed to them by calling 250-832-8194.

Once the process begins, an AAP webpage will be located in the Areas tab of the CSRD website, with additional information and frequently asked questions.

