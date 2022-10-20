Not over yet: Two wildfires sparked north of West Kelowna

The Esperon Lake wildfire is an estimated five hectares

We’re over halfway through October and because of the weather, it’s still wildfire season in the Okanagan.

Two new fires have started north of West Kelowna.

Esperon Lake, about 26 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna is the bigger of the two fires as it currently sits at five hectares. This fire is currently at rank three, meaning it’s spreading at a moderate rate. Four firefighters along with a wildfire officer and helicopter are attacking the blaze.

Closer to town, a new wildfire has started at McDougall Creek, different from the wildfire that started in the same area on Tuesday, Oct. 11. It is an estimated 1.1 hectares in size.

Both fires started on Oct. 19 and are person-caused, according to BC Wildfire. The cooler weather and lack of wind are expected to calm the new blazes.

There are currently 204 active wildfires in the province.

