Sicamous Fire Department provided assistance to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District during a fire in Malakwa during the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 15. (File photo)

Sicamous Fire Department provided assistance to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District during a fire in Malakwa during the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 15. (File photo)

‘Nothing left to save’: Building in Malakwa destroyed by fire

CP Rail crews spot fire while travelling on train near Sicamous

Firefighters were not able to save a building in Malakwa early Thursday.

CP Rail crews passing through Malakwa called in the fire, said Sean Coubrough, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s deputy regional fire chief.

He said the call about a structure fire on Sommerville Husted Road came in just after 2 a.m. Dec. 15.

The building, which appeared to be single storey, was fully involved when fire crews arrived and there was nothing left to save, Coubrough said.

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading, however.

The Sicamous Fire Department was called in to provide mutual aid.

Coubrough said the owner of the structure was not in the area and RCMP attempted to make contact. The cause is unknown.

No further information was available on Dec. 16.

Read more: Lights shine brightly at Salmon Arm home to share love generated by young boy who died

Read more: ‘Inspiring, profound’: Salmon Arm students’ ideas on reconciliation transform into eye-catching window art

fireShuswapSicamous

Previous story
More than 100 happy children on Christmas thanks to Kelowna charity for Ukrainian refugees

Just Posted

Sicamous Fire Department provided assistance to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District during a fire in Malakwa during the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 15. (File photo)
‘Nothing left to save’: Building in Malakwa destroyed by fire

Merlot’s Kim Burke, in purple, attempts to take possession of the ball from Razz Ma Tazz player Shawnel Mossini during a mini-tournament held on Dec. 15, the final night of the fall indoor session of the Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association. The next 11-week session begins Jan. 5, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Women in the Shuswap loving rec soccer, new season starts in January

The CP Holiday Train rolls into Canoe on Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
More than $15,000 donated between Salmon Arm and Sicamous during CP Holiday Train stops

Shuswap Middle School Grade 6 and 7 students Audrey Liebich, Kristina Wilson and Quaid Vantine on Dec. 13, 2022, standing by their class’ creation displayed by the school office. It has many elements relating to traditional Indigenous ways of life, bonds broken by residential schools, residential schools being locked and closed forever, and people of all races coming together. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Inspiring, profound’: Salmon Arm students’ ideas on reconciliation transform into eye-catching window art