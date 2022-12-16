‘Nothing left to save’: Building in Malakwa destroyed by fire

CP Rail crews spot fire while travelling on train near Sicamous

Sicamous Fire Department provided assistance to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District during a fire in Malakwa during the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 15. (File photo)

Firefighters were not able to save a building in Malakwa early Thursday.

CP Rail crews passing through Malakwa called in the fire, said Sean Coubrough, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s deputy regional fire chief.

He said the call about a structure fire on Sommerville Husted Road came in just after 2 a.m. Dec. 15.

The building, which appeared to be single storey, was fully involved when fire crews arrived and there was nothing left to save, Coubrough said.

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading, however.

The Sicamous Fire Department was called in to provide mutual aid.

Coubrough said the owner of the structure was not in the area and RCMP attempted to make contact. The cause is unknown.

No further information was available on Dec. 16.

Read more: Lights shine brightly at Salmon Arm home to share love generated by young boy who died

Read more: ‘Inspiring, profound’: Salmon Arm students’ ideas on reconciliation transform into eye-catching window art

fireShuswapSicamous