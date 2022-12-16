‘Nothing left to save’: Building in Malakwa destroyed by fire

Firefighters were not able to save a building in Malakwa early Thursday.
CP Rail crews passing through Malakwa called in the fire, said Sean Coubrough, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s deputy regional fire chief.
He said the call about a structure fire on Sommerville Husted Road came in just after 2 a.m. Dec. 15.
The building, which appeared to be single storey, was fully involved when fire crews arrived and there was nothing left to save, Coubrough said.
Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading, however.
The Sicamous Fire Department was called in to provide mutual aid.
Coubrough said the owner of the structure was not in the area and RCMP attempted to make contact. The cause is unknown.
No further information was available on Dec. 16.