Ryan Price, who grew up in Vernon, has been missing from Burnaby since Dec. 20. (RCMP photos)

Nothing suspicious in death of missing man who grew up in Vernon

New Westminster RCMP investigating alongside BC Coroners Service

A man who grew up in Vernon and was reported missing last week has been found dead.

The remains of Ryan Price, 25, who lived in Vancouver, were located by the Burnaby RCMP on Jan. 6.

New Westminster Police advise there is nothing to indicate the death is suspicious.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Price was reported missing on Jan. 3 after his last contact with family on Dec. 20.

“This is out of character for Ryan,” Burnaby RCMP media relations officer Corp. Michael Kalanj had said.

The Somali man is from Vernon, having gone to school here and played sports in the community.

READ MORE: Missing Burnaby man who grew up in Vernon found

READ MORE: K-12 students head back to school in B.C. amid new COVID notification system

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Deathmissing person

Previous story
Fire that damaged Kimberley ski hill’s chair lift deemed arson: RCMP
Next story
Sharing insights from 50 years of counting birds in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Several commercial tractor trailer units can be seen in this RCMP drone image of the Saturday, Jan. 8 collision on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm. Police are seeking more information about the incident that resulted in the death of one person and sent six others to hospital. (RCMP photo)
Sicamous RCMP seek information relating to fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers respond to three calls for service in a period of 16 hours beginning around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan 7, with a sledder injured near Grizzly Lake in the North Shuswap. (Shuswap Search and Rescue/Facebook photo)
Shuswap Search and Rescue crew responds to missing sledders, injury, hypothermia

Jessie Schedlosky, left, and Natalie Sorkilmo, right, model some new Sled Sicamous hoodies made for the 2021-22 snowmobiling season in Sicamous. They’ll be available for purchase at the Owlhead booth, as will other Sled Sicamous merchandise. (Contributed)
Sled Sicamous kicks off 2022 by raffling off two snowmobiles

Back in 2016, Ted Hillary, Mike Saul and Cathy Meakes look at a pair of bald eagles while performing the annual Christmas Bird Count in Peter Jannink Nature Park in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Sharing insights from 50 years of counting birds in Salmon Arm