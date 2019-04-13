Nova Scotia legislature passes presumed consent law for organ donation

The act is not expected to be proclaimed as law for a period of 12 to 18 months

The Nova Scotia legislature has unanimously passed legislation that presumes consent for organ donation, becoming the first jurisdiction in North America to pass such legislation.

The Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act was passed as legislators wrapped up their spring sitting on Friday.

However, the act is not expected to be proclaimed as law for a period of 12 to 18 months to allow time for planning, public education and training for health-care workers.

Under the act, all adults in Nova Scotia would be considered potential organ donors unless they opt out.

Families will continue to be consulted about their loved ones’ wishes, while those under 19 and people without decision-making capacity will only be considered as donors if a parent, guardian or alternate decision-maker opts them in.

READ MORE: 3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Premier Stephen McNeil says the goal is to ensure there are more potential organ donors in order to save lives.

“I am grateful for the support our government has received from Nova Scotians as together, we become leaders in North America on the issue of presumed consent for organ and tissue donation,” McNeil said in a statement.

“We are committed to doing better for our fellow citizens awaiting life-saving transplants, and I look forward to collaborating with Nova Scotians as we work toward proclaiming the legislation next year.”

Earlier this week, Dr. Stephen Beed, who heads the province’s transplant program, told a legislature committee that within five years of the legislation’s implementation he expects Nova Scotia would see a 30 per cent increase in organ donations. Beed added that he wouldn’t be surprised if that number increased by as much as 50 per cent.

He said steps will be put in place to ensure the opt-out provisions are clear.

According to the province, 21 Nova Scotians became organ donors in 2018, while 110 people donated tissues such as corneas and heart valves.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saskatchewan First Nation says disposal of culled dogs was poorly handled
Next story
Liberals move ahead on Indigenous agenda after SNC affair, caucus ousters

Just Posted

Shuswap doctors face increased demand “to be everything for everybody”

What’s happening in Salmon Arm reflective of what’s happening throughout B.C.

Cool Shuswap climate contributes to award-winning wines

Local vineyards building region’s reputation for excellent wines

Popular Shuswap Children’s Festival could face demise

Help needed as small group of organizers running out of time, funds, energy

Ewe won’t believe how cute this Okanagan newborn is

First ewe lamb born at Vernon’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch

Hiker breaks leg in fall from steep Gleneden trail, airlifted to hospital

Search and rescue carry 47-year-old man with painful fracture to waiting medical helicopter

B.C. woman forced to undergo emergency surgery after breast-implant illness

Shannon Sayers of White Rock is hoping to warn others of implant dangers

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

B.C. welfare office criticized for leaving clients waiting outside in rain, snow

Jesse Wegenast says the ministry branch has now changed its policy to allow people to wait inside

Man, dog charged by black bear while repairing fence at B.C. Interior ranch

Martin Wolbers says he’s lucky they got away with his Pyrenees Papillon

UPDATE: 6 taken to hospital after Tour bus crash near Big White

The bus was rolled over, blocking part of the roadway to Big White

Goodale says report on terror threats ‘maligned’ certain communities

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

‘Beefing up’ vehicles part of new online show created by Kelowna men

Beefed Up: Built Not Bought launched its first episode in February

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rain in cities, snow on highways

Kelowna - Special snowfall warnings are in effect across the Interior

Most Read