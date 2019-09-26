Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry has been found guilty on both counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters.
Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found murdered in their father’s Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day in 2017.
Berry was found naked and injured in his bathtub.
A 12-person jury reached the verdict on Thursday evening after a nearly six-month trial in Vancouver.
The verdict came amid tears, hugs and a palpable sense of relief among family, friends of Sarah Cotton and her daughters at the Victoria courthouse.
