Alleged Okanagan sex offender arrested in P.E.I.

Offences occurred while Ivan Glen Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

A former Summerland man, wanted for historical sexual offences, has been arrested in Prince Edward Island.

Ivan Glen Winchester, 42, was arrested Feb. 11 at a residence in a rural area of the province, said Supt. Mac Richards of the RCMP in P.E.I.

Charges against Winchester include sexual interference of a person under 14, sexual interference of a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 14, invitation to sexual touching under 16 and sexual assault.

RELATED: South Okanagan RCMP searching for accused sex offender

These offences are alleged to have occurred while Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010.

Cpl. Chris Richardson, with the Summerland RCMP detachment, said Winchester is scheduled to appear in court in Penticton on Feb. 27.

He said the case had been a historical matter at the Summerland detachment and officers had been working on it for the past six to eight months.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison
Next story
Music program discord attributed to lack of oversight

Just Posted

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

Multi-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 1

Trans-Canada Highway reduced to single lane between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Music program discord attributed to lack of oversight

North-Okanagan-Shuswap schools struggle to retain musical excellence amidst many challenges

School district facing capacity challenges

Rising enrolment, outdated data and classroom changes prompt discussions

Seatbelts on school buses would come with safety, cost concerns

Retrofitting belts would cost approximately $240,000 for 24 buses

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

Developer makes an effort to help Okanagan students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

Alleged Okanagan sex offender arrested in P.E.I.

Offences occurred while Ivan Glen Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Kelowna subdivision slope erosion fuels landslide fears

City says up to $1.2 million in slope remedial work is required this spring

Senior Golds enter Okanagan Valley Championships as top-ranked team

Salmon Arm basketball team heads straight to semifinals after stellar season

Most Read