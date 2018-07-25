Protesters from an organization called Okanagan Animal Save protested on the side of Maier Road across from D Dutchmen Dairy on Tuesday, July 24. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Okanagan Animal Save protests at D Dutchmen Dairy in Sicamous

Owner of the dairy thinks it was chosen because of public visibility

Protesters from Okanagan Animal Save picketed on the side of the road across from D Dutchmen Dairy, a place which they say puts a family-friendly face on a cruel industry.

Eight protesters carrying signs bearing photos of cows and calves as well as slogans such as “dairy kills babies” and “stop the cruelty,” handed out leaflets condemning the dairy industry.

“Behind the scenes of a dairy, it’s horrifically cruel, the dairy industry is probably just the cruelest industry on the planet,” said Carla Irvine, one of the protesters.

“Cows are artificially bred, they’re mutilated, their horns are cut off, they’re often castrated without anesthetic. They’re confined for their whole lives. Baby males are either killed at birth or sent to veal crates and killed at a few months of age,” said Irvine.

Irvine and another protester and member of Okanagan Animal Save, Kim Gaalaas, said they are not attacking the treatment of the cows at D Dutchmen and its attached farm, DeWitt Holsteins.

Related: Businesses, volunteers recognized at Chamber awards

When asked why Okanagan Animal Save chose to protest in Sicamous, Irvine said it is the farm and dairy’s family-friendly esthetic they are primarily opposed to.

“This one kind of got on our radar because it presents itself as such a beautiful family event – like bring your families, eat the ice cream; it makes it look like its very humane.

“Nothing humane happens at a dairy farm, nothing humane happens at a slaughter house,” Irvine said.

Gaalaas and Irvine said they requested a police presence in response to threatening comments on the activist group’s Facebook page. An RCMP vehicle was on scene for the protest.

Jake DeWitt, the owner of D Dutchmen Dairy, said he feels his business is undeserving of the attention it received from the protesters, both because it is a separate business from the farm where the dairy cows are raised and managed by his brother and because the cows at DeWitt Holsteins are treated well.

“Our goal has always been to market our products directly to consumers and have a spot for families to stop and tour the farm and see how milk is produced,” DeWitt said.

“We have nothing to hide in that regard.”

He added that people are free to walk around and see that the cows have open access to both the pasture and the barn and are not mistreated.

Related: Innovative agriculture on display in Chilliwack

“His (my brother’s) farm, our businesses, are open to the public to walk around and see exactly what we do 24/7. We have nothing to hide. If we were hurting animals, people would complain to the SPCA and they would check it out,” DeWitt said.

He said he believes D Dutchmen was chosen as the subject of the protest because it is a busy tourist spot.

“It’s because there’s a lot of people here. That’s the only reason they’re here. If they were really concerned about the treatment of animals, they would go to some big farm somewhere and go check that out and protest that, and of course not a single person would see it,” DeWitt said.

“This is ridiculous, they’re hypocrites; they have horses, they have dogs.

“This farm has cows, they choose to utilize the cows to produce milk, it’s a local small dairy farm, if they want to go after anybody, they should go after the big corporations and not a family dairy farm,” said Lisa Cote, a Sicamous resident who was at the farm in support of the local business.

Cote and the protesters, standing on the opposite sides of Maier Road, argued over the treatment of cattle and the ethics of consuming cows’ milk as other people walked past to visit the farm and dairy.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Campfire bans issued around B.C.
Next story
Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

Just Posted

Okanagan Animal Save protests at D Dutchmen Dairy in Sicamous

Owner of the dairy thinks it was chosen because of public visibility

Campfire ban goes into effect Thursday

Large area in Interior will be under the ban, including the Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Identity of man found dead by railway tracks released

Local family in mourning following the death of 23-year-old, cause under investigation

Blaze near Enderby under control

Lightning is the suspected cause of the fire near Enderby

Thieves attempt to steal cash from SASCU ATM

Attempt unsuccessful but machine at Centenoka Mall destroyed

Update: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

The 11 boys, ages 11 to 16, became Buddhist novices in a religious ceremony, while their 25-year-old coach was ordained as a monk.

Campfire bans issued around B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing bans in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the Southeast Fire Centre

UPDATE: Placer Mountain fire near Keremeos moving into burned area from 2017 fire

Several small fires are out, but Snowy Moutnain and Placer Mountain fires continue to grow

Police identify woman found dead near Coquihalla crash

Body found in ditch south of Merritt is that of a woman from the Northwest Territories

UPDATE: Okanagan Mountain fire holding at 577 hectares

There will be no overnight crews on this fire due to dangerous terrain

Shuswap athletes showcase medal-worthy performances in BC Games

Gold in basketball, soccer among highlights for Thompson-Okanagan team

UPDATE: New fire spotted at Whip Creek

A small fire has sparked in the Whip Creek area approximately 12 km east of Kingfisher.

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

BC Cancer researcher says access to a primary care physician can help

Most Read