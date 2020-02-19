Magda Kapp of the Okanagan Alzheimer’s Society (second from left) along with T-Bone’s employees Brian Ulveland, Sherri Lynn LaRush and Dennis Ulveland. The Vernon business donated $11,000 to the society in December 2019. (Contributed)

Okanagan business throws bone to B.C. Alzheimer Society

T-Bone’s Fresh Meal Markets raised $11,000 for the society in December 2019

An Okanagan-based business has once again held a successful fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

T-Bone’s Fresh Meal Market held a friendly fundraising competition between its five stores, located in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Mission, Vernon and Penticton.

In just a few short days in December 2019, the stores managed to raise $11,000.

“Alzheimer’s is a cause that is near and dear to the owners,” said Patti Ulveland of T-Bone’s. “After the diagnosis of one of their parents they quickly realized how great the need is to support the caregivers as well as the patients.”

T-Bone’s also kicks off every summer with a prawn skewer blitz sale, which has run since 2015 and raised more than $57,000.

The funds have helped the Alzheimer Society offer programs such as educational workshops, and also provide critical support for caregivers.

Both the T-Bone’s ownership group and the stores’ customers contributed to the December fundraising total.

“T-Bone’s would like to thank their loyal customers who have embraced this fundraising and their staff who go the extra mile to ensure its success.”

