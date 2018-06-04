Okanagan chain reaction accident results in one ticket, minor injuries and highway closure

Six-vehicle accident near Friday on Highway 97A

One person was issued a ticket and there were minor injuries to those involved in a six-vehicle collision early Friday evening five kilometres north of Enderby on Highway 97A at Fenton Road.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and RCMP said northbound traffic was stopped for a vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn. A white Ford pickup failed to stop in time, causing a chain reaction where several other vehicles then rear-ended one another.

Three of the vehicles involved in the collision veered off the road in an attempt to avoid the collision. However, the vehicles were not successful and collided with both stationary vehicles and oncoming southbound traffic.

“A red Chevrolet pickup travelling southbound was towing a boat at the time it was struck, causing the truck to lose the boat and trailer which ended up in the ditch,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“It is very fortunate there were only minor injuries with one person being transported by BC Ambulance Service to the local medical facility.”

ORIGINAL: Highway 97A open following four-vehicle accident near Enderby

The highway was closed for about an hour in both directions as police conducted their investigation and the scene was cleared of debris.

One driver was issued a ticket for following to close under the Motor Vehicle Act. Property in the area sustained moderate damages.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is reminding motorists to stay alert as the roads become increasingly busy in the summer months. For more Summer Safe Driving Tips visit the BC RCMP website here.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas
Next story
Penticton manufacturer sold to Kelowna corporation

Just Posted

Okanagan chain reaction accident results in one ticket, minor injuries and highway closure

Six-vehicle accident near Friday on Highway 97A

Pipeline protest planned

People encouraged to wear red to snap action protest today in Vernon

Police identify man killed by train near Chase

The victim was a man from Lee Creek in the North Shuswap

Tsútswecw Park is here to stay

New name for Roderick Haig-Brown Park confirmed

Reel Reviews: Solo flies alone

We say, “Solo is different than every other Star Wars movie”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Penticton manufacturer sold to Kelowna corporation

Slimline joins Decisive Dividend group of companies

Poisoned Okanagan owl is rescued and released

SORCO released a great horned owl back into the wild after it ingested a poisoned mouse

Taxes, housing pressures measured in B.C. small business survey

Minister Bruce Ralston seeks input from business owners during June

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington

Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Temperatures dipped to about -1 C and the wind chill sank to about -7 C in Newfoundland

Most Read