Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Kristine Shepherd (right) and a volunteer dish up a plate of hot food for the less fortunate at her Nanaimo Square Christmas dinner. Shepherd said bylaw adjustments approved by city council are targeting the less fortunate in the community. (Western News file photo) Kristine Shepherd (right) and a volunteer dish up a plate of hot food for the less fortunate at her Nanaimo Square Christmas dinner. Mark Brett/Western News

Residents will soon be ticketed for sitting or laying on the sidewalk in certain areas of Penticton’s downtown.

At the regular council meeting on May 21, council gave third reading to an amendment to the Good Neighbour Bylaw to include sitting or lying down on the sidewalk as an obstruction to businesses located in the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Ellis Street, Main Street and Martin Street. These changes to the bylaw will only be in effect from May 1 to Sept. 30, as was recommended by the city’s legal team.

According to Tina Siebert, Penticton’s bylaw supervisor, the city has recently received an increase in complaints about social issues that are not necessarily criminal. These bylaw changes will affect 2.4 per cent of the city’s sidewalks.

READ MORE: Penticton group serving dinner to the less fortunate has to move

“If we’re asking anybody to not be sitting or laying on our streets, I sure wish we had somewhere for them to go. I don’t think we’re suggesting an area that is somewhere for them to be instead,” said Coun. Campbell Watt. “It just feels like we’re pushing an element out. I’m not very comfortable with it.”

Coun. Jake Kimberley said this bylaw does not push the vulnerable out of the downtown but makes them “not sit on the sidewalk and block it because residents want to use it.” Instead, Kimberley suggested these individuals could panhandle from or sit and lay down on the city’s benches.

READ MORE: Bylaw changes may be coming to address antisocial behaviour in Penticton

Siebert said the city is also looking into storage opportunities for homeless individuals’ shopping carts.

Kristine Shepherd, the community organizer for Monday Night Dinners in Nanaimo Square, believes these bylaw changes are discriminatory against the city’s homeless population.

“It is targeting certain people. It’s not targeting folk just having a rest. All of these little things that they’re trying to implement like leasing sidewalk space and no sitting or laying on sidewalks, it’s obvious that they’re targeting the less fortunate,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd received a notification from the city on May 16 that she would need to relocate her dinner program to a private property or church because Petrasek Bakery, located at 301 Main St., signed a lease that day which included the sidewalk outside. It was explained that the owners intend to build a patio for their customers in the space the dinners currently use once a week.

“We have no ill will towards the bakery that wants to put up their licensed patio in Nanaimo Square. I don’t even think that those people know what’s going on,” said Shepherd. “They’re just trying to make a go of it and we can share the square. I just want people to understand that it’s not their fault. I can’t wait to have a tasty beverage on their patio and a croissant.”

Shepherd said that at a May 20 dinner, volunteers explained the pending bylaw changes to those who attended. She said these people were not surprised as they “already feel like they are a prime target for the city.”

Sunrise Pharmacy, located at 749 Main St., has offered its exterior property as the new space for the Monday Night Dinners beginning June 3. Shepherd said the owners offer a free pancake breakfast every weekend, so many of the less fortunate are already aware of the space.

Rather than spending time on bylaw changes, Shepherd said she would prefer to see the city working on implementing safe consumption sites and better access to rehabilitation and services.

“We need less of this (Not In My Backyard) attitude. I think that the city and the (Downtown Penticton Association) very much feed our citizens this narrative of fear and I’d like to see that stop as well,” said Shepherd.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years
Next story
First Nations group takes up biosolids protest

Just Posted

First Nations group takes up biosolids protest

Online call to action asks Secwepemc to stand against and stop the dumping of biosolid

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Helping people through the worst days of their lives

Police Based Victim Services grateful for the many agencies which provide local support

Driver, animals escape injury after collision near Sicamous

RCMP say road conditions were not a factor in afternoon crash

Fifth cannabis store proposed for downtown

City of Salmon Arm policy limits number cannabis retailers in core to four

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Penticton sets cap of 14 cannabis stores, removes buffer zone

The city previously relied on a buffer zone and scoring matrix to limit number of stores

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

In photos: In the pink – Team Chase Pink Ribbon Golf Tournament

Deb Skillen, along with (left) Jane Herman, Megan Kennedy and Lynda Kynoch,… Continue reading

Most Read