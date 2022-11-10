Okanagan College business students reach top 4 in global competition

The students’ food waste-saving projects almost came out on top at the Enactus World Cup

Okanagan College students represented Canada at the 2022 Enactus World Cup in Puerto Rico. They finished in the top four of the competition, which wrapped up Nov. 2. (Submitted photo)

Students from Okanagan College finished in the final four of a global competition for their food waste-saving project.

Enactus OC, comprised of students from the Okanagan College School of Business at campuses in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Penticton and Kelowna, represented Canada at the Enactus World Cup in Puerto Rico, competing against 32 teams from around the world. The final round of competition wrapped up Nov. 2.

“We are so proud of this team and of all Okanagan College students, alumni, faculty and staff who have over the past 17 years been a part of Enactus OC. Their creativity, commitment and passion inspires all of us,” said Dr. Neil Fassina. “Our OC team – Team Canada – tackled food insecurity and diverted 35,000 pounds of food waste through their projects, which continue to thrive and will have even greater impacts for years to come.”

The Enactus team at Okanagan College has been recognized for their dual projects, Unusually Good Food Co. and FruitSnaps, which collect unwanted apples that have fallen to the ground in orchards and would normally go to waste, turning gthem into apple juice and apple chips to be donated to local schools, community organizations and developing countries.

“The home-grown Enactus OC team is putting British Columbia on the map and helping to build a stronger food economy here in B.C.” said Lana Popham, B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Their social entrepreneurship, drive, and care for the land and those around them is so inspiring to me and to their community, and will help to ensure a resilient food future in B.C.”

Apple juice sales have allowed the students to pay farmers for the apples they collect, while reducing food insecurity and fighting climate change. This year alone, they donated 38,000 servings of apple chips and diverted 70 tonnes of C02.

“Innovation is a key factor in fighting climate change and building a sustainable economy for B.C.,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “I’m incredibly proud of the Enactus Okanagan College team. Their Unusually Good Food Company is a fantastic example of the kind of environmentally and socially responsible businesses that we need and want to support as we continue to foster innovation across our economy.”

