Okanagan College names two new board members

Okanagan College has appointed two new faces to its board of governors.

Andrea Alexander, a councillor with the Westbank First Nation, and JoAnn Fowler, an Enderby resident who mentors new social workers with the Ministry of Children and Family Development, have been appointed for one-year terms to the board.

“I’m looking forward to working with Andrea and JoAnn, who bring a tremendous depth of experience working with and serving communities in the region,” said Gloria Morgan, the chair of the board.

In addition to her role as a WFN councillor, Alexander sits on the First Nation Policing Program Stakeholder Panel, the Okanagan Nation Alliance Syilx Indian Residential School Committee, and is a representative for WFN Council on the sensisyusten School Board. She also holds a bachelor of arts in Indigenous studies from UBC Okanagan and has also completed certificates in Indigenous leadership, governance, and management excellence.

“I believe in the importance of education and pride myself in striving to continue to learn. I look forward to holding a seat on the Okanagan College Board of Governors and continuing to make a difference in the field of education,” said Alexander.

Fowler is the president of the Shuswap Children’s Association, treasurer of the Enderby and District Community Resource Centre and a former director of the child welfare department for the Splatsin Band. She holds a bachelor of social work from the University of Victoria.

“I’m honoured to be appointed to the board of governors and am looking forward to making a contribution to the development of the institution,” said Fowler.

