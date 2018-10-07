Okanagan College tuition giveaway contest returns in 2018

Learning about future options for your education could pay off, quite literally, at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus.

The college’s annual Salmon Arm Campus Open House is set for Thursday, Nov. 1, offering high school and post-secondary students the opportunity to explore programs, potential career paths and services.

For students considering an academic, apprenticeship or vocational program at Okanagan College, there is extra incentive to stop in: anyone who attends Information Night can be entered into a draw for a $5,000 tuition voucher.

This surprise windfall has been an unexpected boon to students in the past, helping greatly with the financial challenges of attending post-secondary studies.

Braeden Lambert was the tuition giveaway winner in 2017 after spending the day at an open house last year while researching the college’s Bachelor of Business degree program.

“It totally took me by surprise when I got the phone call telling me I won the tuition money – I felt like I won the lottery or something,” says Lambert. “It’s given me the freedom of time to focus on studying, and I can use that money on courses in the summer to get that extra foot in the door for the coming year.”

Related: Okanagan College opens food bank for students

Campus Open House runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1 at the Salmon Arm campus, 2552 10th Ave. NE, beside the Shaw Centre.

Open house activities include a mini-fair from 7 to 9 p.m. in the cafeteria where students can fill out applications, enter the draw and talk to instructors.

A Freshman 15 seminar will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 130. Students and parents can learn the top 15 points they should know before starting post-secondary. Topics will include terminology, accessing scholarships and bursaries, applying for student loans, the application process, and important student services.

Program Spotlights will go on from 7:30 to 8 p.m. and students can check out more in-depth presentations on up to two programs of their choosing.

“Learners of all ages are welcome to stop by the open house and investigate their options, whether they are considering returning to studies or thinking about upgrading. There is a lot happening at the Salmon Arm campus, and the doors are open for the community to explore educational opportunities,” says Joan Ragsdale, regional dean for Shuswap-Revelstoke.

Anyone who takes an official tour, attends a recruitment event or connects with a recruitment team member will receive an entry into the contest. The winner will be chosen on May 16, 2019, and they will receive a voucher covering fall and winter semester tuition fees up to $5,000.

Related: Okanagan College campus orientation kicks off

“Students interested in post-secondary options tend to explore programs, chat with recruiters and advisors to have questions answered, and tour classrooms. Campus Open House offers all of this, in addition to the opportunity to connect with college instructors,” says Inga Wheeler, associate registrar. “The entry for the Tuition Giveaway is icing on the cake.”

Conditions apply for the Tuition Giveaway draw, and are available online at www.okanagan.bc.ca/tuitiongiveaway.

Those who cannot attend are welcome to book a campus tour or become a student for the day. For information or questions, contact Kristine Wickner at kwickner@okanagan.bc.ca or 250-832-2126, ext. 8259.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter