Okanagan College will not require vaccinations to be on campus, says spokesperson

The college will continue to follow provincial and local public health guidelines

Okanagan College will not require students, employees or visitors to be vaccinated to access classes, services, housing or events.

The college is treating vaccination status as private personal health information, said college spokesperson Tyler Finley. Okanagan College will continue to follow public health guidelines provided by the province, Interior Health and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Post-secondary institutions are not to establish policies that go beyond these guidelines, according to Finley in an emailed statement.

“That said, Okanagan College continues to share the guidance of Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Sue Pollock regarding the importance of vaccination,” said Finley.

“We continue to recommend that all members of the OC community who are able to be vaccinated visit the provincial and regional IH vaccination information pages to register, learn how to access drop-in and other community vaccination efforts, and review information through these sources to make an informed decision about vaccination.”

