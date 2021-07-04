Former Lake Country deputy chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo is no longer associated with the municipality, the district announced in a one-line news release Friday, July 2. (Black Press file photo)

Former Lake Country deputy chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo is no longer associated with the municipality, the district announced in a one-line news release Friday, July 2. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan community cuts ties with former CAO

Alberto De Feo no longer associated with District of Lake Country, municipality announces in release

The former highest-paid employee with the District of Lake Country is out.

The district announced in a one-line news release Friday, July 2, that former chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo is no longer associated with the municipality.

“The District of Lake Country takes this opportunity to announce that former Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Alberto De Feo is no longer employed by the District,” said the release.

Mayor James Baker declined to discuss the matter for legal reasons as it is a personnel issue.

In a September 2020 Lake Country Calendar story, De Feo made $227,000 in 2019, the sole staff member earning more than $200,000 (he had nearly $11,000 in expenses), and also announced he was retiring.

Tanya Garost was appointed chief administrative officer effective April 1, 2021.

De Feo joined the district in 2009. Prior to that, he had a long, distinguished career with municipal government servicing a number of B.C. communities. He received a long-time public service award from the Association of Municipal Administrators in 2013.

De Feo has shared his municipal government experience by teaching at Prince George’s University of Northern B.C.

READ MORE: Lake Country’s top paid employee retires

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Previous story
‘Abysmal attempt’: B.C.’s response to Lytton wildfire criticized by Indigenous leader
Next story
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

Just Posted

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

In the winter of 2020, an ice-covered sailboat was found in the water near Summerland Beach RV Park north of Trout Creek. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)
Air quality advisory issued for Okanagan Valley

A damaged vehicle at the scene of the incident that closed one lane of Highway 1 near Revelstoke on July 3, 2021. (Mark Kulhawe - Twitter)
UPDATE: Hwy. 1 clear after vehicle incident near Revelstoke