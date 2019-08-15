UPDATE: Fatal collision on the Okanagan Connector

Traffic is now open in both directions on Highway 97C

UPDATE: 7:35 p.m.

Highway 97C is now open in both directions after a fatal collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. today.

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

Highway 97C is now open going west.

Eastbound will be closed until around 8 p.m. according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

Merritt RCMP are responding to a fatal crash on the Okanagan Connector, according to Merritt media.

The BC Coroner Service and Central Interior Traffic Services are on the way to investigate the scene.

Highway 97C is currently closed after a collision between Loon Lake Rd and Highway 5A.

The closure is 12.1 km long located 23 km east of Merritt.

DriveBC said an estimated time of opening not available nor is a detour.

More to come.