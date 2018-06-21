Contributed

Okanagan dazzles in best 100 list for outdoor dining

The Okangan snagged 12 spots on the list

Canada’s best outdoor restaurants have been named by OpenTable to celebrate Summer Solstice.

It’s no surprise that the Okanagan has been highlighted for some of the best patio’s in the country here’s where you should be making your next reservation.

Kelowna

Smack Dab

West Kelowna

19 Okanagan Grill and Bar

Hi summer 👋

A post shared by Matt (@matgalloway) on

Vineyard Terrace Restaurant Cedar Creek Estate Winery

TBT – Missing vitamin D right about now. #sunshine

A post shared by Anthony Lutsenko (@antsenko) on

Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Winery

Quails Gate Estate Winery

Lake Country

Grape Vine Restaurant at Grey Monk Estate Winery

“What’s that thing where you give me three glasses of wine?”

A post shared by Steven Beasley (@beasleysteven) on

Okanagan Falls

Liquidity Bistro

Penticton

Hillside Winery and Bistro

The Hooded Merganser

Villa Rosa Ristorante

And then this dinner .. omg 🤤

A post shared by Lindsey Hopkins (@lindseyhopkins) on

Oliver

Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Winery

Sonora Room Restaurant at Burrowing Owl Estate Winery

