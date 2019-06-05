Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Some anxious moments at a Vernon drug store Wednesday afternoon.

A four-door green Chrysler vehicle ended up going over the curb and hitting one of the front panes of glass at Shoppers Drug Mart on 27th Street.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. and preliminary indications are that the driver may have suffered a medical distress.

The driver was being assessed at the scene, which saw emergency personnel from RCMP, ambulance and Vernon Fire Rescue Services converge.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website
Next story
B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Just Posted

Human-caused wildfire near Sorrento under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots

South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Erected in 1973, carved landmark stands at 24 metres

Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Karate life changing for Shuswap family

Malakwa’s Chris Evans and Natalia Suk earn spot in Las Vegas championship event

UPDATE: Small Shuswap wildfire sparked near Pritchard

Second fire in region in one day

Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Workers at Canadian Mental Health Association find unusual sight in parking lot

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Okanagan woman backed into by minivan

Possible charges are pending for driver

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

Most Read