(ProvinceofBC/Youtube) Kelowna Secondary principal Troy White. (ProvinceofBC/Youtube)

Okanagan educators among winners and finalists at Premier’s Awards for Education

Kelowna and Vernon staff were honoured with some top accolades

Teachers from across the Okanagan were recognized at this year’s Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education Awards.

The awards were presented to to the 10 winners, part of 30 finalists, at the ceremony on Friday, coinciding with World Teacher’s Day. Premier John Horgan handed out the awards.

“All British Columbians benefit from the outstanding efforts of teachers, administrators and support workers,” said Horgan.

“Through their commitment to student success, making schools safe and welcoming places for all, innovative learning approaches and strong leadership, the teachers honoured today are an example of how education professionals can make a lasting impact on peoples’ lives.”

The principal at Kelowna Secondary School found himself a top recipient as well as Vernon elementary school teacher Brendan Robertson from Beairsto Elementary School and Alan Gee from Clarence Fulton Secondary

Gee was the winner in Community Engagement while Robertson was the winner of the Technology and Innovation.

Troy White was the winner of the three finalists for the School Leadership category.

Among the finalists were Dorothy Jones from A.L Fortune Secondary in Enderby, Marie Kielpinski from Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna and Jordan Kleckner from school district 23.

