Chief Louis and Minister of ‘Citizens’ services, Jinny Sims, who spoke at the ceremony Saturday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Okanagan Indian Band receive dividend cheque

“This program actually recognizes the contributions rural communities have made to B.C.’s economy and the unique challenges they face to diversify your natural resources.”

Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations presented a dividend cheque to the Okanagan Indian Band Saturday, April 28.

Joined by Chief Louis, Minister of ‘Citizens’ services, Jinny Sims, spoke at the ceremony.

“It is an honour to be here to announce the B.C. rural dividend program,” said Sims. “This program actually recognizes the contributions rural communities have made to B.C.’s economy and the unique challenges they face to diversify your natural resources.”

Related: Grant improves Purple Springs Nursery connectivity

Ideas for the projects are locally driven. In Vernon, the Okanagan Indian Band gained funding. She said that supporting Indigenous communities is a top priority in the project. Recognizing a digital divide between rural and urban communities, she said a main goal is to allow for technological advances in aiding economic development.

“Having high speed internet is an essential tool,” she said. “You need to be connected and you need to market yourself. We cannot think about Truth and Reconciliation without recognizing a digital divide between big cities and rural communities. One of the things I’ve heard personally from going to First Nation communities across the province is that having a digital footprint is an absolutely essential in moving forward on so many issues.”

She said that since 2017, over 440 B.C. communities have either been connected or are in the process of getting connected — 75 of which are Indigenous communities.

“Do we have a lot left to do? Absolutely. But if we want to modernize the way we do business, then we have to. We can not pretend the internet doesn’t exist.”

The project $25 million per year to fund projects in small rural communities around the province, helping rural communities reinvigorate and diversify the local economies and make them more appealing places to live and work.

Related: Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

Related: College offers emerging technology program

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump
Next story
Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Just Posted

Off-roaders pitch in with fifth annual clean up

Shuswap Dirt Riders show their love for pristine wilderness by picking up after others

Police seek driver who allegedly pointed gun at pedestrian

Chase RCMP report incident occurred on April 17 along Pine Street

Construction starts on Salmon Arm’s first six-storey condominium

Fifteen units to be built next to Prestige Harbourfront Resort

Peachland hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker

A hero lives in our midst

Kelowna Sun Devils regroup after home opener

The Sun Devils are back in the diamond for 4-games series at Edith Park starting Saturday

Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Students and supporters of the call to action protested outside the Vernon court house Saturday.

Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Students and supporters of the call to action protested outside the Vernon court house Saturday.

Okanagan Indian Band receive dividend cheque

“This program actually recognizes the contributions rural communities have made to B.C.’s economy and the unique challenges they face to diversify your natural resources.”

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

A number of taxes make up a standard chunk of the high per-litre price seen in Metro Vancouver

B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies

Officials: Four injured in shooting at California synagogue

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway

Kamloops RCMP investigating suspicious, unknown driver asking student to get in vehichle

A student waiting for school bus knew better when asked if they needed a ride to school

BC Ferries cancelling several sailings on south coast due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

Winter weather causes accidents on Coquihalla Highway

Slippery and wet conditions causing a number of car accidents

Most Read