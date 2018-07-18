Peachland Fire Department

Updated: Okanagan Mountain Park fire grows

Smoke can be seen from Okanagan Mountain Park across from Peachland

Update: 10:30 a.m.

An air tanker has been requested for the wildfire near Brent Road, according to the Peachland Fire Department.

For the Okanagan Mount Park fire (across from Peachland) a request has been submitted for rapattack crew. They will be actioning it as soon as the crew is available.

Original:

A wildfire located in Okanagan Mountain Park has grown overnight, says the Peachland Fire Department chief.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig said the Peachland Fire Department assisted BC Wildfire crews in putting out fires last night that started from lightning strikes.

Craig said the fire in the park is not located near any structures.

The fire department is monitoring other fires in the area.

”We’re currently monitoring one just south of Peachland on Brent Road so we’re just waiting for some information and updates,” Craig said.

Peachland firefighters assisted in putting out a grass fire off of Sanderson Avenue caused by lightning.

“We had to hike in,” Craig said. The fire was put out at 10 p.m.

An initial attack crew was in Peachland last night, he said.

More to come.

Kathy Michaels/Capital News

