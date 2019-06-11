Okanagan moved to level two drought as precaution

First drought notice for 2019 due to snowpack and forecast

The B.C. Government has elevated the Okanagan to a Level two drought rating based on our low snowpack, early snowmelt and forecast for a hot, dry summer.

“The province is encouraging everyone to use water wisely and have local drought management plans ready to activate if needed,” said Corinne Jackson, Okanagan Basin Water Board communications director.

See: Okanagan water suppliers face drought reality

This is the first bulletin for 2019 and is part of the OBWB’s Okanagan Drought Response Strategy. Level two is one of four stages and represents dry conditions and the first indications of a potential water supply problem. It calls for voluntary conservation.

“The strategy is aimed at ensuring stronger communication and valley-wide coordination during a drought, recognizing that the water of the Okanagan is all connected,” said Jackson. “We are all part of ‘One valley. One water.’”

Along with 2015 and 2016, this year is amongst the lowest snowpacks observed in B.C. over the past 40 years. Persistent warm weather and limited precipitation in May brought the Okanagan’s snowpack to four per cent of normal as of June 1, according to OBWB. With diminished snowpacks and early melt, there is an increased likelihood of low flow conditions this summer. South of the border, the governor has expanded Washington State’s drought declaration to cover large portions of the state. This includes the southern half of the Canada/U.S. Okanagan/Similkameen Basin.

￼Local drought stages are set by water suppliers and do not necessarily match provincial drought levels.

See: It’s spring but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton teen hit by car while trying to avoid possible drug user in underpass

Just Posted

Okanagan moved to level two drought as precaution

First drought notice for 2019 due to snowpack and forecast

Spectacular shows from Shuswap Dance Center

Junior and Senior shows, June 7 and 8, wow audiences

Waterway Houseboats faces possibility of receivership

The Sicamous company has stated a receivership application is being made against them by CIBC.

Highway upgrades west of Chase to be tendered by the end of the year

The project will include the widening of 3.4 km of the Trans-Canada Highway

Grand opening of indoor facility at Salmon Arm Tennis Club draws crowd

The facility is expected to be fully complete by the fall of 2019

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Hergott: What happens to your estate when you die

Lawyer Paul Hergott talks about what happens to your estate when you die

Penticton teen hit by car while trying to avoid possible drug user in underpass

A local teen was hit by a car after crossing the highway instead going by a possible drug user

Man falls down ravine on Dilworth Mountain

Kelowna fire crews along with search and rescue are working to bring the man to safety

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Two new blazes in Kamloops Fire Centre

The two wildfires were reported on Tuesday and are .01 hectares in size

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

Most Read