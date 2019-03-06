Okanagan parks society treks the Fur Brigade Trail

Okanagan Similkameen Parks Society holds 54th annual general meeting

  • Mar. 6, 2019 10:45 a.m.
  • News

The Okanagan Similkameen Parks Society has issued an open invitation to its annual general meeting in Summerland on March 15.

The main item on the agenda is the Hudson’s Bay Company Heritage Brigade Trail, including the documentary Trekking Through History, which will be introduced by director/producer Erick Thompson. Historian Randy Manuel will also be on hand to discuss the history and restoration of the Brigade Trail.

The event starts at 7 p.m. in Centre Stage Theatre, next to Summerland Secondary School, at 9518 Main St.

Included in the film are historic reenactments and rare film footage from 1971, shot during the original retracing of the trail. There is also recent documentation of the trail.

Manuel was one of the original participants in the restoration of the HBC Heritage Trail, which OSPS has supported and contributed to over the years.

Related: College names Manuel, Shepherd and Terbasket as 2017 honorary fellows

This year, the OSPS honours explorer Harley Robert Hatfield as a celebrated pioneer, who researched and rediscovered the HBC Fur Brigade Trail. He received a Heritage Canada Foundation award in 1981 and Mount Hatfield, a 2,227-foot summit on Mason Ridge of the Hozameen Range, east of Hope, is named for him.

Hatfield remained in good health and full of spirit until a couple of weeks prior to his passing on February 14, 2000, at the age of 94.

The AGM will begin with a short meeting, where the financial statements for the prior year will be presented for approval, and where the 2019 board of directors will be elected. The AGM is open to the public free of charge, but donations are welcome.

Related: Osoyoos Oxbows added to habitat preserve

The OSPS works to acquire and preserve parklands for the health, recreation, education and natural enjoyment of the public, to seek preservation of habitat for wildlife, and to protect natural biotic areas for scientific study. Formed in 1966, the OSPS has successfully established Cathedral Lakes Park, Conkle Lake Park and Okanagan Mountain Park.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
