Daniel Eastman gestures toward the microphone he uses to record his Joint Encounters “potcast” at his Penticton home. (Karissa Gall/Penticton Western News)

Okanagan ‘pot-caster’ talks politics and weed sales

Pot podcaster Daniel Eastman says B.C. has kind of dropped the ball as far as legalization

A Penticton man is determined to prove Indica doesn’t keep all users ‘indicouch’.

Daniel Eastman, a 20-year cannabis smoker, said strains such as Indica are actually what got him active in local politics.

Inspired by his interest in the legalization of recreational marijuana and the growing popularity of podcasts, the 35-year-old launched a “potcast” called Joint Encounters in April 2018.

Eastman records the podcast in the bedroom of his Penticton home and has released 11 episodes to date.

“It’s a play on joint, like as in cannabis, and two people sitting down,” Eastman told the Western News Tuesday.

He said his episodes offer infotainment about the production and sale of cannabis, and provoke discussion on the positives, negatives, what the regulated industry is doing right and doing wrong.

Past episodes have also included guests such as David O’Brien when O’Brien was running for city council in Penticton.

Eastman said he got a bit of notoriety during the last municipal election by asking candidates cannabis questions when very few others were asking them.

Since the election, Eastman said he continues to either attend council meetings in person or live stream them from home, and chat councillors up at the bar where he works.

“This podcast is what’s led me to go to city council meetings, just trying to be involved in our city and what’s going on in our community,” he said. “If you don’t want to be a part of these kinds of things you can’t complain if they don’t go your way.”

Related: Cannabis stores allowed in downtown Penticton

Eastman added he goes to council meetings to be the younger voice of reason.

“If you look at city council in Penticton, they have a pretty old mindset. They’re all pretty old themselves,” he said. “Instead of embracing something that could possibly create tourism and boost our economy, they’re trying to fight it.”

For example, Eastman said cannabis stores should not be written off as eyesores when he’s seen some as pristine as Apple iPhone stores.

Eastman does, however, admit that he is very biased. For the sake of legitimacy, he has been trying to balance his bias by inviting guests such as the RCMP to appear on his podcast.

“I have been trying to get other sides of the coin involved,” he said. “It really helps validate yourself as an actual source of information.”

And, Eastman said, discussion makes the world a better place.

“You can be biased and have your own agenda that you want to put forward, but it’s also important to put forward ideas that don’t necessarily fit your narrative,” he said. “You don’t have to agree, but just because we can’t agree doesn’t mean we can’t work together.”

Unfortunately, Eastman hasn’t had as much luck booking guests as he would like.

“Especially when you’re talking about cannabis, some people are hesitant to have their name associated with it,” he said, adding that this is especially true for would-be guests who often travel to the U.S. and are worried about border security. “I’m just a little podcaster in Penticton, so it’s hard to get those kinds of people to come and see me.”

Related: High cost to setting up a retail cannabis store

When it comes to the issues, Eastman said he thinks B.C. has kind of dropped the ball as far as legalization.

A hot button issue for him is the low number of brick and mortar cannabis stores that have opened in B.C. compared to other provinces.

“That’s the biggest issue,” he said, adding that it’s not only inconvenient for users, but also bad for the environment.

The first day it was legalized I went online (BC Cannabis Stores) and purchased from the website, documented how long it took, what the prices were like and the packaging,” Eastman said.

He ordered three different grams from three different companies to gauge how much waste is created through this process.

“One of the products that I weighed was 80 grams of packaging,” he said. “We’re creating a huge amount of waste.

Part of the idea behind cannabis is green medicine and trying to be more ecologically friendly, but if you’re creating more waste in the process than it’s not really that green of an alternative,” he said. “I want to see things handled properly.”

Eastman said his podcast has been well-received by friends and truck drivers who like to download podcast episodes before a long haul.

Going forward, he said he wants to up his recording rate to an episode every week or two, get more guests, and expand into some live casting from locations around town.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
B.C. child killer denied mandatory outings from psychiatric hospital

Just Posted

Single-use plastic bag ban expected to begin July 1

Exemptions to include packaging bulk items, frozen food, flowers, meats and poultry

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Hold on to your toque, wind and snow today

The sun will be hiding behind the clouds for the next few days

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Friendship accord may help with rail trail funding and other initiatives

Agreement between Splatsin, Sicamous and Enderby to be signed Feb. 25

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

Branching out: learning to ski at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

It’s the first time at the hill for the editor of Revelstoke Review

Armstrong curlers take championship

Chase Curling Club hosts provincial open stick event.

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

B.C. child killer denied mandatory outings from psychiatric hospital

The B.C. Review Board decision kept things status quo for Allan Schoenborn

Searchers return to avalanche-prone peak in Vancouver to look for snowshoer

North Shore Rescue, Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and personnel will be on Mt. Seymour

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

B.C. pot giant Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Most Read