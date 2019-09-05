Okanagan ready to welcome new International Fringe Festival

Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO) presents the fest Sept. 19-22 in Kelowna

The new International Fringe Festival will soon be welcomed into Kelowna.

Kelowna Fringe Festival is set to begin Sept. 19 with 12 performing groups adding to the shows with multiple performances in four downtown locations.

The Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO) has been planning the shows for over a year.

“The response from the community has been wonderful and we hope that will continue with lots of folks coming out to take in the shows and to support the Kelowna Fringe Festival,” said executive director Dustyn Baulkham.

“I hope Kelowna is looking forward to this new cultural event.”

What makes the Kelowna festival special in its first year are the commitments made to the artists. Performers were selected by a lottery with groups coming from across the Okanagan and as far as South Africa, there will be no censorship or parameters for the performing groups and 100 per cent of the fees will be going to the artists.

The Kelowna Fringe Festival runs Sept. 19 to 22.

Baulkam said that the community will drive the success of the new festival.

“The big thing is bums in seats. The more people that attend the shows, that will help make the (festival) a success and assist us in making this a reality for years to come,” he said.

“Ultimately, we’re grateful for all support and look forward to bringing a true fringe festival to Kelowna.”

Volunteers are still welcome and more information and details on the festival’s schedule can be found at kelownafringe.ca.

