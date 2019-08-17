Okanagan shooting suspect arrested with help from Emergency Response Team

A suspect from an Aug.11 shooting in Peachland was arrested Friday in West Kelowna

A main suspect in the Aug. 11 shooting in Peachland has been arrested.

With help from the Emergency Response Team (ERT), West Kelowna RCMP apprehended a 31-year-old man in Glenrosa on Friday afternoon who is believed responsible for the the shooting.

“As a direct result of the actions of our front line officers at the scene, and the continued investigation led by the West Kelowna RCMP GIS team, a prime suspect was identified by police,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, of the Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in the early evening of Aug. 11 in the 7200-block of Highway 97 in Peachland. A male victim was treated and released from hospital after being shot. His recovery continues.

The West Kelowna suspect remains in police custody and faces a number of potential charges.

(A correction has been made. The original story stated that the man was 34 years-old.)

