Okanagan Shuswap gas prices jump

Kelowna, Salmon Arm customers paying more at the pump

Thompson Okanagan drivers are paying more at the gas pump today after gas prices went up about nine cents per litre on Tuesday.

Gas in some parts of the region has jumped.

In Kelowna, gas around the city was at about 117.9 a litre but Tuesday saw most stations move up to 126.9 per litre.

According to gasbuddy.com there is still one station at 117.9 (South Kelowna Harvest Grocery) but most throughout the Central Okanagan are now at 126.9.

In Salmon Arm, the price has also jumped to 126.9 from 119.9.

Comparing that to prices around the province, the lowest comes in at 105.9 with the average price across the province pegged at 135.2 cents per litre.

Vancouver drivers are hardest hit with prices around 149.9 cents per litre

