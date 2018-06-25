Okanagan-Shuswap homes still without power

A tree came down on a home on 2nd Avenue around 3 a.m. No one was injured. (Joe Lebeau/Hashmark Photography).

Over 10,000 residences will remain without power for the day as a results of a storm that rolled through the Okanagan-Shuswap early Monday morning.

“We appreciate people’s patience as crews continue to remove trees, assess damage and make repairs across multiple locations,” Nicole Bogdanovic, corporate communications advisor for Fortis. “Customers may experience intermittent outages as crews need to isolate sections of our system to safely make repairs.”

This morning's lightning storm caused multiple outages in #Kelowna, #OliverBC, & #BeaverdellBC. We're assessing damage & will get the power back on as quickly & safely as possible. Stay clear of downed lines. Thanks for patience! https://t.co/JFbDS9KeWH — FortisBC (@FortisBC) June 25, 2018

The biggest area affected is the Rock Creek/Beaverdell region with 1,300 outages. It is estimated by Fortis that power will not be restored there until 7 p.m. Oliver currently has 229 residences without power and Naramata 45 residences. Both of those areas have an estimated 5 p.m. restoration time.

Related: More rain on the way

North Fork has 193 residences without power and it is anticipated it will be restored at 6 p.m. Kelowna has 204 residences without power and it is estimated by Fortis that they will not be fully restored until 5 to 7 p.m.

Related: Tree rips through West Kelowna home like javelin

B.C. Hydro says 5,710 customers in the Okanagan-Kootenay area and 5,829 homes in the Thompson-Shuswap area remain affected due to the strong wind and lightning that passed through the Southern Interior.

Kristi Patton | Editor



KristiPatton

Send Kristi Patton an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.