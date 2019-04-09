Rain and clouds are expected throughout the Okanagan today. (Photo: Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain continue

Environment Canada is forecasting a cloudy day.

Probably no tanning today, folks. April showers continue as clouds and showers are expected throughout the Okanagan today.

Today’s forecast according to Environment Canada:

Vernon is expected to be mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers this morning, changing to 30 per cent chance of showers around noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. The high temperature will be 14 C.

In Penticton showers are expected to end this morning and will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 14 C.

Kelowna is expected to be mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers, changing to 30 percent chance of showers around noon. The high temperature will be 14 C.

Salmon Arm is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. The high temperature is 14 C.

Tonight: Temperatures are expected to drop this evening, hovering just above zero across the valley (Vernon 2 C, Penticton 4 C, Kelowna 1 C, Salmon Arm 1 C).

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourvernon, #yourkelowna, #yourpenticton or #yoursalmonarm.

