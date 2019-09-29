Clouds and possible showers are in Sunday’s forecast throughout the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen regions. A mixed bag - but no snow - is predicted for the week ahead. (File photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds, showers, wind

Sunday looks gloomy and wet while sun is forecast for most of the upcoming week

Keep the jackets, long pants and umbrellas nearby.

Environment Canada is calling for clouds, showers and wind and maybe even the F word – flurries – in the Similkameen region Sunday.

OKANAGAN: Vernon through to Penticton can expect clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers Sunday, with morning wind gusting between 20 and 40 kilometres an hour. Snow level is 1,000 metres. Highs will be around 12 degrees and overnight lows down to around three degrees.

SALMON ARM: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Highs near 12 degrees, lows to five degrees.

REVELSTOKE: Mainly cloudy Sunday with a 30 per cent of showers. Snow level at 800 metres. Winds 20-40 km/h. Highs near 8 degrees, overnight lows to three degrees.

PRINCETON: Cloudy with a 40 per cent show of showers or wet flurries. Winds 20-40 km/h in the morning. Highs of eight degrees, low of three degrees.

For the week ahead, all regions can expect a mixed bag of weather. Sun is in the forecast for all regions Monday and Tuesday, followed by sun and clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers Wednesday. Sunshine and clouds are forecast for Thursday and Friday, followed by showers Saturday.

There is no mention of that other S-word that rhymes with no in the forecast.

