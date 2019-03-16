Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds today, warmer weather on the way

Though the weekend leading into St. Patrick’s Day may not be as full of rainbows as some may like, the sun may be making a lengthy appearance later next week.

Saturday’s forecast from Environment Canada:

In Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud throughout Saturday with high temperatures reaching 10 C. Clouds will stick around in the evening but the nights are beginning to warm up significantly with above 0 C temperatures starting Saturday night and continuing along the week reaching night-time highs of 4 C by next weekend. Wind speeds could pick up throughout the day.

In Kelowna: Sun and cloud leading into a bright St. Patrick’s Day, with highs of 10 C on Saturday and 11 C on Sunday. Going to stay a little colder during the evenings in Kelowna as that -1 C cold will stick around a bit longer into the start of next week. Could see some higher wind speeds throughout the afternoon.

In Vernon: A little bit of cloud Saturday before forecasts of straight sunshine and rising temperatures starting Sunday. Nigh-times will stay similar to Kelowna with the warmer temperatures coming later in the week. High of 10 C on Saturday, with the same increase of wind speeds coming through the day.

In Salmon Arm: Going to be getting warmer faster in Salmon Arm. With highs of 11 C on Saturday, the northern part of the Okanagan could be seeing temperatures of 14 C by Monday. Staying cooler at nights with mostly clear skies all through next week. Decrease in wind speeds on Saturday.

Snow, flurries, or rain? Environment Canada has not forecasted any major falls of any sort for Saturday or for the rest of the week. But the Okanagan is always willing to surprise us.

What’s that bright light in the sky? That’s the sun! Haven’t seen a lot of it since 2018, but the sun is here to stay for the week, for now.

Road conditions? A minor rock slide 2 kilometers north of Summerland had the right lane of southbound traffic closed for monitoring at 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning. Watch for roadside workers.

No other major events on DriveBC.

The connector and Coquihalla have been reported to be clear as of 7:42 a.m. Saturday morning.

