Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

Grab an umbrella, a few periods of showers are expected throughout the day.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning and risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 11 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending overnight then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 8 C.

Vernon: Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 11 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending overnight then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 8 C.

Penticton: Cloudy. A few showers beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 15 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending after midnight then cloudy. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers. Risk of a thundershower late this afternoon; amount 5 – 10 mm expected. High 15 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 9 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow in Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm and a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow in Penticton. Sun is expected on Sunday throughout the Okanagan.

