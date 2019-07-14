Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gusty winds and scattered clouds.

Unsettled weather will fill the skies above the Okanagan and Shuswap; the forecast contains scattered showers, high winds and the possibility of a thunderstorm in some areas.
According to Environment Canada, the Salmon Arm area can expect daytime highs of 26 C as well as a chance of showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon.
The temperature in Vernon is expected to reach 27 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.
The forecast for Kelowna calls for a mainly cloudy day with the temperature reaching 27 C. Wind from the northwest gusting as fast as 40 km/h is expected this afternoon.
Penticton residents can expect cloud cover overhead in the morning to become a mix of sun and cloud at around noon. The temperature will reach 28 C.
The cloudy weather will persist across the region for much of the coming week with daytime high temperatures ranging from the low to mid 20s.
