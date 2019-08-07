Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts

Today’s weather forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:
It’s a continuation of yesterday’s sweltering weather, with a special weather notice for Kelowna and Vernon due to a heat spell. Penticton has an air quality alert due to smoke from the fire near Oliver, which continued to grow overnight.
In Kelowna: It will be sunny with clear skies all day. The high is 35 C in 70 per cent humidity.
Tonight: The skies will stay clear throughout the night. Low of 17 C.
In Vernon: Sunny all day with a high of 34 C. The humidity is at 59 per cent.
Tonight: Clear throughout the night with a low of 17 C.
In Penticton: Mainly sunny with a few clouds, with wildfire smoke throughout the day. A high of 34 C in 51 per cent humidity.
Tonight: Expect the smoke to persist through the night. Low 17 C.
In Salmon Arm: Sunny and clear with a high of 33 C. Humidity at 75 per cent.
Tonight: Clear skies with a low of 15 C.
Wildfire Update:
The evacuation alert for the Eagle Bluff wildfire near Oliver, B.C. was expanded last night after estimates of the fire’s size increased to 900 hectares from 280 hectares.
UPDATE: #EagleBluff #BCWildfire is ~900 ha. Increase in size is largely due to better mapping yesterday evening, but the fire did see some growth overnight due to the topography of the area. #Evacuation alert remains in place, for more info on alerts contact @EmergMgtRDOS (1/2)
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 7, 2019