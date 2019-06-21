Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today. (Stock photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today across the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud, clearing this afternoon. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Low 11 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening; clearing late this evening. Low 11 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud; clearing late this afternoon. High 26 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Low 11 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening; clearing late this evening. Low 9 C.

Video of the day: Doors opened to the new pediatric oncology room at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Remember to tag us in all your weather-related posts with the hashtag #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Related: Snow falls on Vernon resort, in June

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
South Okanagan firm takes technology global to help reduce carbon footprints
Next story
Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

Just Posted

You’re invited to help celebrate and honour National Indigenous People’s Day

Celebrations and a chance to be together include activities at Pierre’s Point and Quaaout Lodge

Engineers find ways to shore up Sorrento’s Newsome Creek

Mitigation work that would save houses along the eroding bank to cost five to six million.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Shuswap’s Women Who Wine raises $6,000 for community groups

Bulk of proceeds of quarterly Community Giving Event go to Wellness Centre at Salmon Arm Secondary

Great Outdoors: Salmon Arm Kids Fishing Derby reels in family fun

Twenty-third annual event sees 150 young anglers and their families participate

VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekend weather update

Grey skies and a chance of showers may be in store for this weekend

Jehovah Witness convention brings thousands of visitors to South Okanagan

Convention anticipates 3,500 visitors to Penticton

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Rattlesnake bites dog

Anti-venom used to save pooch

Big West Wrestling added to Okanagan fair

It’s the first time the “Okanagan-Strong” wrestlers have been featured at Westside Daze

Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

K’ul Group raises concerns associated with establishing a new lease for City of Penticton parkland

South Okanagan firm takes technology global to help reduce carbon footprints

StruthersTech helps eliminate huge carbon dioxide footprint from Indonesian gold mining operation

VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

No pick-up, drop-off, for Okanagan Rail Trail users in Coldstream area, please

RDNO, Coldstream ask commercial vehicles, tour buses to not drop-off/pick-up in Kickwillie Loop area

Most Read